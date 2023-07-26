Polaris Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $30,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in M&T Bank by 60.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.44. 1,001,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.74.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

