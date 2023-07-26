Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 11,400 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 57.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,464 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 1,690.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 288.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 903.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.45. 283,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,432. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.20.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.74 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.57.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Vincent bought 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.11 per share, with a total value of $77,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,513.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $225,806.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,309.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Vincent bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.11 per share, with a total value of $77,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,513.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,920 shares of company stock worth $388,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

