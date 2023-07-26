Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 16,900 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,556,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $39,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter.

SBH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

