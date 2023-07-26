Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 538,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $47,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.55.

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $79.85. 680,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.54.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

