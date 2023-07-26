Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 4,328,000 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,898,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,328,000 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods accounts for approximately 2.0% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $54,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 61.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Nomad Foods stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.87. 462,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $19.82.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $831.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.47 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

