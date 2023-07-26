Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group comprises about 1.9% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $51,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 963,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,228,000 after buying an additional 154,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BERY. UBS Group cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Berry Global Group Trading Down 2.0 %

In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $69,225.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $69,225.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,602 shares of company stock worth $5,735,229. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BERY stock traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $65.66. 1,432,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $68.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Articles

