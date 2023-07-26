Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $31,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1,628.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.96. 1,771,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.69. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $39.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.