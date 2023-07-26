Polaris Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up approximately 1.9% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $50,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $229,000. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 149,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,475,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,857. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

