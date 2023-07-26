Polaris (NYSE:PII) Announces Earnings Results

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Polaris updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$10.75 EPS.

NYSE:PII opened at $132.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.84. Polaris has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $136.55. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.27.

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,950,000 after buying an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,650,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Polaris by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,287,000 after buying an additional 77,592 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

