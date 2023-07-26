Polaris (NYSE:PII) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.20-$10.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.79 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PII. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.45.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Price Performance

PII traded up $4.46 on Wednesday, hitting $137.27. 519,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,397. Polaris has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $137.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Polaris by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Polaris by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.