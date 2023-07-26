Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) is Polaris Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,632,278 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 203,600 shares during the quarter. Popular makes up 5.6% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $151,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of Popular stock traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.85. 872,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,602. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day moving average is $62.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $693.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.66 million. Popular had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Popular in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

