Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Portillo’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Portillo’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Portillo’s’ FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Portillo’s from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Portillo’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Portillo’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

PTLO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 294,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,608. Portillo’s has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.01.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.58 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Portillo’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Portillo’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 27,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Portillo’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Portillo’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 36.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

