Portland General Electric (POR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect Portland General Electric to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.60-$2.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $2.60-2.75 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Portland General Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:POR opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.50.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth $180,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

