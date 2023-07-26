POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PKX. StockNews.com raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE PKX traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,161. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. POSCO has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $133.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.73.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.19 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that POSCO will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the first quarter worth $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in POSCO by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in POSCO by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

