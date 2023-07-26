Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Post in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of Post stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.83. The company had a trading volume of 244,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,653. Post has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $98.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Post had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Post will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,726.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,239. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $169,599.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $680,726.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Post in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Post by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

