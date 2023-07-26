Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Potbelly in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Potbelly’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Potbelly’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Potbelly Stock Performance

NASDAQ PBPB traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $9.62. 85,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.02 million, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. Potbelly has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $11.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Potbelly had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 3,013.09%. The firm had revenue of $118.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.10 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven Cirulis acquired 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $26,026.95. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 327,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,092.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Cirulis purchased 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,026.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,092.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Wright acquired 5,988 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 691,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,776,079.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,651 shares of company stock worth $120,945. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Potbelly

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Potbelly by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

