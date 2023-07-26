PPG Industries, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.44 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $7.44 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.32. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $146.18. 2,447,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,820. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $152.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in PPG Industries by 90.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.52%.

About PPG Industries

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.