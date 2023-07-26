Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director William M. Sullivan Sells 18,153 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $486,863.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,583,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,738,634.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $386.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,842,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $38.63.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

