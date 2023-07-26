Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director William M. Sullivan Sells 18,153 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $486,863.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,583,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,738,634.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Privia Health Group Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45.
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $386.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
PRVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
