Pro Reit (TSE:PRV) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Pro Reit Price Performance

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$25.28 million during the quarter.

See Also

