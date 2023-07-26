Procore Technologies (PCOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Procore Technologies has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. On average, analysts expect Procore Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $72.36 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $76.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,302,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,085 shares in the company, valued at $190,276,733.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,302,202.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,276,733.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 26,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,008,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,434,135 shares in the company, valued at $257,560,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,107 shares of company stock valued at $14,038,685. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 311.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after acquiring an additional 369,427 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 41.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,460,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

