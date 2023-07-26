PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PROG were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in PROG during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PROG by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of PROG by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 100,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG Price Performance

PRG stock traded up $5.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,462. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.33. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. PROG had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $655.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. PROG’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Loop Capital cut shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

PROG Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.