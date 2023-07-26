PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.36-2.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion. PROG also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.58-0.67 EPS.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. PROG has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.33.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. PROG had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $655.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROG will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Loop Capital cut shares of PROG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 1.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PROG by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PROG by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of PROG by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 83.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

