PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.36 billion-$2.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion. PROG also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.10-3.25 EPS.

PROG Stock Performance

Shares of PRG stock traded up $6.82 on Wednesday, hitting $43.08. 549,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,210. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.08. PROG has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $44.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $655.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.58 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PROG will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROG

Separately, Loop Capital cut PROG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROG by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 576,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PROG by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,271,000 after acquiring an additional 227,540 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PROG by 12.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,835,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,657,000 after acquiring an additional 207,877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PROG by 143.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after acquiring an additional 746,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $16,483,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PROG

(Get Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.