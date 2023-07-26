PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.58-0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $560-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $560.03 million. PROG also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.10-3.25 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Loop Capital downgraded PROG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG Price Performance

Shares of PROG stock opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.40. PROG has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $37.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROG

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. PROG had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $655.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PROG will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of PROG by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in PROG during the third quarter valued at $273,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in PROG in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PROG in the third quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About PROG

(Get Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.