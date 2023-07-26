ProPetro (PUMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). ProPetro had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $423.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.08 million. On average, analysts expect ProPetro to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.80 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $12.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts recently issued reports on PUMP shares. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

In related news, Director Michele Vion sold 21,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,247.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 258,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele Vion sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,247.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ProPetro by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in ProPetro by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ProPetro by 13.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in ProPetro by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

