PROS (NYSE:PRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. PROS updated its Q3 guidance to $0.03-0.04 EPS.

PROS Stock Performance

Shares of PRO stock traded up $2.65 on Wednesday, hitting $36.28. 1,133,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,224. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.09. PROS has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Get PROS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PROS

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $75,405.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,579.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROS

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of PROS by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PROS by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROS by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PROS by 302.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of PROS by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PROS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.