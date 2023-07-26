PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $540-570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $576.48 million. PTC also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.07-$4.38 EPS.

PTC Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PTC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.19. The stock had a trading volume of 915,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,157. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PTC has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $542.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that PTC will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.31.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 3,022 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $400,868.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,827.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $400,868.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,827.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $2,511,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,754,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,301,925.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,912 shares of company stock worth $31,710,835. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PTC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of PTC by 25.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth $50,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Featured Articles

