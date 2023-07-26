PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,999,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 789,259 shares.The stock last traded at $38.52 and had previously closed at $38.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.27.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.64.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.78) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $1,266,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $994,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,251,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

