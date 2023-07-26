Public Storage (PSA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Public Storage to post earnings of $4.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Public Storage Stock Performance
PSA opened at $293.65 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $357.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45.
Public Storage Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.67.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
