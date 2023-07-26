Public Storage (PSA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Public Storage to post earnings of $4.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PSA opened at $293.65 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $357.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Public Storage by 63.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $47,588,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,714,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,262,000 after purchasing an additional 133,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.67.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

