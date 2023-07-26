PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Announces Earnings Results

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average is $63.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36. PulteGroup has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $83.87.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 115.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

