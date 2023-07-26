PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Trading 5.3% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.3% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $82.72 and last traded at $82.72. Approximately 1,556,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,759,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.53.

The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

