Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Light & Wonder, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:LNW)

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Light & Wonder in a report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Light & Wonder’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Light & Wonder’s FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LNW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Light & Wonder from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ:LNW traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.84. The stock had a trading volume of 116,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,149. Light & Wonder has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average is $62.59.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 140.65% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,657,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jamie Odell acquired 5,000 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.90 per share, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $589,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,657,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Light & Wonder by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Light & Wonder by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

