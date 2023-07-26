Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Dutch Bros Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dutch Bros in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Dutch Bros’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Cowen cut shares of Dutch Bros from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 1.7 %

Dutch Bros stock opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -413.29 and a beta of 2.50. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $197.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.20 million. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.