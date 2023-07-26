Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Dutch Bros Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dutch Bros in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Dutch Bros’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Cowen cut shares of Dutch Bros from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.
Dutch Bros Trading Up 1.7 %
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $197.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.20 million. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.
About Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dutch Bros
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Kimberly-Clark Raises Sales and Profit Guidance, Can it Breakout?
- How to evaluate dividend stocks before buying
- Two Small-Cap Stocks Surging Higher
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises On Earnings, New Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.