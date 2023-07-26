Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Pioneer Natural Resources Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $3.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.03. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $19.03 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $17.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.75 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.05.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.97. The stock had a trading volume of 417,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,891. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.29. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

