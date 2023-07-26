Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Decreased by Analyst

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for El Pollo Loco in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for El Pollo Loco’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

El Pollo Loco stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $368.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.30. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $114.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Laurance Roberts sold 59,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $573,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,018.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 1,139.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 566,331 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,322,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 150.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 278,448 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1,977.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 210,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 65.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 513,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 203,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

