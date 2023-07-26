Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Cut by Analyst

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average is $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 11.87%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after acquiring an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,649,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,152,000 after buying an additional 57,796 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,684,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,344,000 after purchasing an additional 828,342 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,001,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,985,000 after purchasing an additional 216,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

