Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Raised by Zacks Research

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a report released on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $9.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LECO. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

LECO traded down $3.01 on Wednesday, hitting $202.40. 99,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,044. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.55 and a 200-day moving average of $173.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $120.01 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,738,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 477,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,009,000 after purchasing an additional 373,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after acquiring an additional 302,002 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 935,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,137,000 after purchasing an additional 204,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,587,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,034,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total value of $426,778.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,871.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,795 shares of company stock worth $21,180,395 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.96%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

