Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Universal Display Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Universal Display in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $130.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Universal Display Stock Down 0.8 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.44.

OLED traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.78. The stock had a trading volume of 78,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,014. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $89.41 and a 1 year high of $157.50.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,499,057.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Universal Display by 1,715.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $47,819,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 542,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,082,000 after acquiring an additional 344,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after buying an additional 241,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter worth about $29,631,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.