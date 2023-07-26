Q2 (QTWO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Q2 has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.71 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. On average, analysts expect Q2 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Q2 Stock Up 0.5 %

QTWO stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.89. 286,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Q2 has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Q2

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $742,144.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,673,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $29,427.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 204,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $742,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,954 shares in the company, valued at $15,673,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,289 shares of company stock worth $1,978,620 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,527,000 after buying an additional 80,534 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,335,000 after buying an additional 38,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,911,000 after buying an additional 47,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $16,200,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,632,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on QTWO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Articles

