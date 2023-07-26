Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Issued By KeyCorp

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Airbnb in a research note issued on Sunday, July 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.79. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.16.

ABNB stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.76. 2,632,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,208,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $150.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.81.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,438,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Airbnb by 14,678.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,611 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,719 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,147,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,912,000. 41.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $39,746,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,167,469.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $39,746,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,167,469.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $693,051.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,163,700.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,427,045 shares of company stock valued at $300,387,637 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

