Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Issued By DA Davidson

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CATY. StockNews.com began coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CATY traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,391. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.09.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $323.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 376.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

