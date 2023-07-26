QUALCOMM (QCOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect QUALCOMM to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. QUALCOMM has set its Q3 guidance at $1.70-$1.90 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, analysts expect QUALCOMM to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $125.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.42 and a 200-day moving average of $119.99. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $154.80. The company has a market capitalization of $139.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,492,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,186,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,406 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,467,351,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,484,000 after purchasing an additional 215,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

