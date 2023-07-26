QUALCOMM (QCOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect QUALCOMM to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. QUALCOMM has set its Q3 guidance at $1.70-$1.90 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, analysts expect QUALCOMM to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $125.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.42 and a 200-day moving average of $119.99. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $154.80. The company has a market capitalization of $139.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,492,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,186,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,406 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,467,351,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,484,000 after purchasing an additional 215,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Kimberly-Clark Raises Sales and Profit Guidance, Can it Breakout?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Two Small-Cap Stocks Surging Higher
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises On Earnings, New Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.