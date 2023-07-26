Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50-$8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.12 billion-$9.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.06 billion.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.20.

NYSE:DGX traded down $8.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.63. 1,374,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,776. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.26. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after buying an additional 1,154,403 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 68,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

