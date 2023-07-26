R1 RCM (RCM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

R1 RCM Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Insider Activity at R1 RCM

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $327,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 243,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other R1 RCM news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,406.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 243,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,009.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $813,760 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 100.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,203 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

