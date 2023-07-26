RADCOM (RDCM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. On average, analysts expect RADCOM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RADCOM Stock Performance

Shares of RADCOM stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. RADCOM has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $12.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RADCOM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in RADCOM by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in RADCOM by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after acquiring an additional 360,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RADCOM by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Read More

