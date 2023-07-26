Radian Group (RDN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Radian Group to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 59.55% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Radian Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Radian Group news, EVP Eric Ray sold 32,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $834,916.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,738.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $445,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,892 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,329. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Radian Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Radian Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,067,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 854.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 86,048 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Radian Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

