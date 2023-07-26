Radware (RDWR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Radware to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Radware has set its Q2 guidance at $0.12-0.15 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Radware had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $69.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. On average, analysts expect Radware to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Radware Stock Performance
Shares of Radware stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33. Radware has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $24.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radware
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Radware from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
Radware Company Profile
Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Radware
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Kimberly-Clark Raises Sales and Profit Guidance, Can it Breakout?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Two Small-Cap Stocks Surging Higher
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises On Earnings, New Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.