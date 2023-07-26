Radware (RDWR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Radware to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Radware has set its Q2 guidance at $0.12-0.15 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Radware had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $69.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. On average, analysts expect Radware to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Radware stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33. Radware has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $24.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radware by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Radware by 63.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Radware during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Radware from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

