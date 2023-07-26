Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on RRC. UBS Group began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Range Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In related news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $675,848.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $997,516.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,843.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $675,848.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,044 shares of company stock worth $10,674,385 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Range Resources Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $766,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,862 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,920,000 after buying an additional 111,026 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in Range Resources by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,963,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $184,315,000 after buying an additional 616,000 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,564,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,198,000 after purchasing an additional 306,036 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after buying an additional 1,429,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.10. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 3.76%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

