Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.95.
Several research firms have issued reports on RRC. UBS Group began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Range Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources
In related news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $675,848.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $997,516.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,843.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $675,848.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,044 shares of company stock worth $10,674,385 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources
Range Resources Stock Performance
Shares of RRC opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.10. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Range Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 3.76%.
Range Resources Company Profile
Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.
