Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Range Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Range Resources stock opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.10.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Range Resources news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 153,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $4,190,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,205,487.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 387,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,674,385. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 37.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 864.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

