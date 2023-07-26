Raymond James & Associates Acquires 8,909 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 117.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STRL. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 113,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,737,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $4,352,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $60.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $106,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,566.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $106,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,566.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,164,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STRL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

